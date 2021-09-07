HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT): 2355 PLISKOVA OVERCOMES PAVLYUCHENKOVA

Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova returned to the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2018 with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Russian 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

U.S. Open order of play on Monday 2255 BERRETTINI BATTLES PAST OTTE

Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini overcame a second-set wobble to beat German qualifier Oscar Otte 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-2 and return to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the second time in three years. 2015 HARRIS SERVES UP OPELKA VICTORY

South African Lloyd Harris caused a minor upset with a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 6-3 win over 22nd-seeded local hope Reilly Opelka. Harris fired 36 aces compared to Opelka's 24, while winning 92% of his first-serve points, as he reached the quarter-finals where he faces fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev.

2010 RADUCANU THROUGH TO FIRST MAJOR QUARTER-FINAL British teenager Emma Raducanu extended her fairytale run at the U.S. Open with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Shelby Rogers to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time, where she will meet Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.

1840 ZVEREV ZIPS PAST SINNER Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev, seeded fourth, extended his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) victory over Italian 13th seed Jannik Sinner.

1720 BENCIC SURVIVES SWIATEK TEST Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic overcame a tough first-set tiebreak to beat seventh seed Iga Swiatek 7-6(12) 6-3 to progress to the quarter-finals.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic began her fourth-round match against Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany takes on Italian Jannik Sinner later in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Himani Sarkar)

