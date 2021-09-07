Rallying-Japanese season-ender cancelled due to pandemic

The season-ending Japanese round of the World Rally Championship in November has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Tuesday. Rally Japan was due to return to the calendar for the first time since 2010 and was scheduled for Nov. 11-14. WRC organizers said the event would be replaced.

The local promoter said in a statement that with COVID-19 cases on the rise, and the event taking place on public roads and requiring the cooperation of the local community, "we were left with only one choice, which was to, unfortunately, call off the 2021 WRC Rally Japan." The Japanese Formula One Grand Prix and MotoGP race have already been canceled.

