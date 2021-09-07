Left Menu

Mthethwa congratulates Bafana Bafana for winning against Ghana

Bafana Bafana is now leading Group G after collecting one point during their initial goal-less draw match against neighbouring Zimbabwe last Friday.

Minister for Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has congratulated South Africa's senior national team, Bafana Bafana, for winning against Ghana Black Stars.

"Hugo Broos, the national team coach, led the team to a super victory against Ghana's Black Stars at FNB Stadium, winning 1-0 in a game that many thought would be threatening for South Africa's Senior Men's National Team," the department said on Monday.

"Congratulations to our youngest looking Bafana Bafana who proved to be too much for Ghana throughout the 90 minutes. This result will go a long way in giving hope to a nation that has been starved of victories.

"I do hope that as a nation we can give our youngsters the much-needed support by standing up in large numbers and getting vaccinated so that when they play their final qualifiers, they are able to play in the presence of our passionate supporters," the Minister said.

The next stop for Bafana Bafana is their travel to Ethiopia on 6 October for their next FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

