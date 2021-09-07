Left Menu

ICC T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma retains top spot in batting list

Teen sensation and India opening batter Shafali Verma remained firm at the top spot while New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine became the new joint top-ranked women's all-rounder in the world in the latest T20I Player rankings released on Tuesday.

07-09-2021
Teen sensation and India opening batter Shafali Verma remained firm at the top spot while New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine became the new joint top-ranked women's all-rounder in the world in the latest T20I Player rankings released on Tuesday. Devine also gained a place in the batting charts to jump up to number five. Devine showed her class in the third T20I against England at Hove, scoring 50 runs with the bat while also returning with figures of 2/26.

This has enabled her to jump up a spot and be the joint top-ranked all-rounder alongside England's Natalie Sciver. Other gainers in the all-rounders rankings include India's Deepti Sharma, Australia's Ellyse Perry and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, who all gain a spot to jump to No.4, 5 and 6 respectively. Stafanie Taylor drops down three spots to No.7.

In the batting rankings, South Africa's Lizelle Lee was the big gainer, jumping up three spots to the eighth spot in the charts. Devine also gained a spot, to reach the fifth spot. In the bowling charts, Australia's Megan Schutt gained two spots to reach No.2 in the rankings. Jess Jonassen also gained a spot to reach No. 4 in the rankings.

Hayley Matthews, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20I series against South Africa has gained seven places to break into the top 15 of the bowling rankings. With the third T20I between England and New Zealand coming up, it will provide the players from both sides to make further gains in the rankings. (ANI)

