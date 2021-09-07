Left Menu

Eng vs Ind: Buttler, Jack Leach return to hosts' squad for fifth Test

England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 16-player squad for the fifth Test against India starting at Old Trafford on Friday. Star batsman Jos Buttler and spinner Jack Leach return to the England squad for the fifth Test.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:53 IST
Eng vs Ind: Buttler, Jack Leach return to hosts' squad for fifth Test
England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 16-player squad for the fifth Test against India starting at Old Trafford on Friday. Star batsman Jos Buttler and spinner Jack Leach return to the England squad for the fifth Test. "Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler returns to the squad following the birth of his daughter during the fourth Test at the Kia Oval," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"Somerset spinner Jack Leach has been added to the squad for the final Test of the series," it added. ECB also said batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad, has returned to Kent.

In the fourth Test, Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day at the Kennington Oval on Monday as the genius of Jasprit Bumrah, and an all-round performance by Shardul Thakur helped the visitors beat England by 157 runs to gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Meanwhile, after stumbling to a 157-run loss in the fourth Test against India, England skipper Joe Root said that it was frustrating to lose all ten wickets on the final day of the game, however, he also praised the visitors' bowling attack.

England squad for the fifth Test: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021