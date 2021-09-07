Left Menu

Cricket-Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test

Buttler missed the fourth test at The Oval to attend the birth of his child, while Leach has been recalled for the final match of the series. Batsman Sam Billings, who did not feature at The Oval, has returned to his club Kent.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:17 IST
Cricket-Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England have added wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and spinner Jack Leach to their squad for the fifth test against India at Old Trafford, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. Buttler missed the fourth test at The Oval to attend the birth of his child, while Leach has been recalled for the final match of the series.

Batsman Sam Billings, who did not feature at The Oval, has returned to his club Kent. England suffered a batting collapse on the final day of the fourth test on Monday, sliding to a 157-run loss to give India a 2-1 series lead.

The fifth test in Manchester starts on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021