Cricket-Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test
Buttler missed the fourth test at The Oval to attend the birth of his child, while Leach has been recalled for the final match of the series. Batsman Sam Billings, who did not feature at The Oval, has returned to his club Kent.
Batsman Sam Billings, who did not feature at The Oval, has returned to his club Kent. England suffered a batting collapse on the final day of the fourth test on Monday, sliding to a 157-run loss to give India a 2-1 series lead.
The fifth test in Manchester starts on Friday.
