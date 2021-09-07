Golf-Cantlay, Rahm among nominees for PGA Tour's Player of the Year

Left Menu

Rahm led the PGA Tour with 15 top-10 finishes and won his first career major at the U.S. Open only 15 days after he tested positive for COVID-19 at the Memorial and was forced to withdraw from the event ahead of the final-round with a six-stroke lead. DeChambeau secured victories at the 2020 U.S. Open, played last September as part of the PGA Tour's 2020-21 season, and Arnold Palmer Invitational during a campaign in which he had nine top-10 finishes.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:53 IST
Patrick Cantlay, whose Tour Championship victory earned him his first FedExCup title, was nominated for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year award along with Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Harris English, the tour said on Tuesday. Cantlay's one-shot victory over world number one Rahm at the Tour Championship on Sunday gave him a season-high four wins in 24 events following triumphs at the Zozo Championship, Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship.

World number four Cantlay, who has already secured a spot on this year's U.S. Ryder Cup team, recorded seven top-10 finishes and made 19 cuts during the season. Rahm led the PGA Tour with 15 top-10 finishes and won his first career major at the U.S. Open only 15 days after he tested positive for COVID-19 at the Memorial and was forced to withdraw from the event ahead of the final-round with a six-stroke lead.

DeChambeau secured victories at the 2020 U.S. Open, played last September as part of the PGA Tour's 2020-21 season, and Arnold Palmer Invitational during a campaign in which he had nine top-10 finishes. Morikawa won the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession before collecting his second career major title at the British Open while English won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Travelers Championship.

Voting for the honor, known as the Jack Nicklaus Award, will close on Sept. 10 with the winners announced at a later date. Will Zalatoris, whose season was highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Masters in April, and Garrick Higgo, who won the Palmetto Championship, were the two nominees for the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year, known as the Arnold Palmer Award.

Both awards are determined by a member vote, with PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 official money events during the 2020-21 season eligible to participate.

