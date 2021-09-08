Left Menu

Soccer-Dykes penalty gives Scotland win in Austria

A VAR review handed the Scots a 30th minute spot kick after defender Martin Hinteregger manhandled Che Adams and Dykes drove his penalty down the middle and through keeper Daniel Bachmann. Scotland then defended superbly to hold onto the lead and move Steve Clarke's side to 11 points, a point ahead of Israel.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 08-09-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 02:25 IST
