Left Menu

India to tour England for white-ball series in July 2022

Indian men's team will again tour England in the summer of 2022 for white-ball matches, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:38 IST
India to tour England for white-ball series in July 2022
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian men's team will again tour England in the summer of 2022 for white-ball matches, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday. The schedule for next summer's England men's internationals has been released, with India and South Africa set to tour the country. England men will begin their 2022 home summer with a three-match Test series against world champions New Zealand.

Joe Root's Test team begin their series against the Black Caps at Lord's on Thursday, June 2, before the series heads to Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Emerald Headingley (June 23-27). England Men then will play all of their home white-ball matches in July. A three-match IT20 series against India will begin at Emirates Old Trafford on July 1 before matches at Trent Bridge (July 3) and the Ageas Bowl (July 6). A three-match Royal London series follows with matches at Edgbaston (July 9), the Kia Oval (July 12) and Lord's (July 14).

South Africa's tour will begin with a three-match Royal London series in the north of England. The series will be staged at Emirates Riverside (July 19), Emirates Old Trafford (July 22) and Emerald Headingley (July 24). England will then meet the Proteas in a three-match IT20 series at Bristol (July 27), Sophia Gardens (July 28) and the Ageas Bowl (July 31).

A three-match Test series against South Africa will conclude the men's international summer. Lord's will host the first Test (August 17-21) before the series moves to Edgbaston (August 25-29) and the Kia Oval (September 8-12). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021