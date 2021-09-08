SC East Bengal appoints former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel Diaz as head coach
- Country:
- India
SC East Bengal on Wednesday appointed former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the club's new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League 2021-22 season.
Diaz's appointment came minutes after the club parted ways with Englishman and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who coached the Kolkata giants to a ninth-place finish in the ISL last season.
''SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach's contract,'' SC East Bengal announced on its official Twitter handle.
Just a few minutes after the first tweet, SC East Bengal made another announcement, this time that of the appointment of Spaniard Diaz.
''SC East Bengal is proud to welcome former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season,'' the second tweet read.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Extradition of former Mozambique Finance Minister Manuel Chang confirmed
ISL: SC East Bengal rope in Jackichand Singh on loan from Mumbai City FC
SC East Bengal part ways with Robbie Fowler, name Manuel Diaz as new head coach
SC East Bengal appoints Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel Diaz as head coach for ISL season
ISL: SC East Bengal sign Songpu Singsit, Semboi Haokip; Sourav Das extends stay