Left Menu

Soccer-Nice docked points, to replay Marseille game after crowd trouble

Nice have been docked two points, one of which is suspended, and their French Ligue 1 match with Olympique de Marseille will be replayed in a neutral location without fans after it was abandoned amid crowd trouble last month, the LFP said https://www.lfp.fr/Articles/DISCIPLINE/2021/09/08/commission-de-discipline-les-decisions-du-8-septembre on Wednesday. Nice supporters threw water bottles as Marseille were about to take a corner and, after visiting forward Dimitri Payet hurled one back at them, a full-scale brawl ensued and some fans rushed on to the field.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 03:28 IST
Soccer-Nice docked points, to replay Marseille game after crowd trouble

Nice have been docked two points, one of which is suspended, and their French Ligue 1 match with Olympique de Marseille will be replayed in a neutral location without fans after it was abandoned amid crowd trouble last month, the LFP said https://www.lfp.fr/Articles/DISCIPLINE/2021/09/08/commission-de-discipline-les-decisions-du-8-septembre on Wednesday.

Nice supporters threw water bottles as Marseille were about to take a corner and, after visiting forward Dimitri Payet hurled one back at them, a full-scale brawl ensued and some fans rushed on to the field. Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez was banned for two games for his role in the fracas, while Payet was handed a suspended one-game ban. The club's physio Pablo Fernandez was given a nine-month touchline suspension.

Both clubs had been summoned to a disciplinary hearing after the match at Nice's Allianz Riviera was abandoned in the 75th minute. The LFP had already ordered Nice to play their next home game behind closed doors, pending the results of the probe.

Players from the Nice and Marseille teams retreated to the tunnel and play was held up for 90 minutes before referee Benoit Bastien declared the match abandoned. Marseille were fifth in the standings with seven points from three matches, a place behind Nice on goal difference before the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
2
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
3
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India
4
Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital Assets for Its Investors

Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital A...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021