Cricket-Australia board will cancel Afghanistan test if women's cricket banned
Australia's cricket board said on Thursday it would scrap a planned test match against the Afghanistan men's team if the Asian country's Taliban rulers did not allow women to play the sport.
Australia's cricket board said on Thursday it would scrap a planned test match against the Afghanistan men's team if the Asian country's Taliban rulers did not allow women to play the sport. Australian broadcaster SBS quoted a Taliban representative as saying he did not think women would be allowed to play cricket because it was "not necessary" and it would be against Islam if women players faced a situation where their face and body might be "uncovered".
"Driving the growth of women’s cricket globally is incredibly important to Cricket Australia," the board said in a statement. "Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level.
"If recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed test match due to be played in Hobart."
