Dhoni, Shastri, Kohli and Rohit form a very potent leadership group: Former BCCI Treasurer

By Baidurjo Bhose

World Cup squad announcements come with its share of surprises, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did the unthinkable on Wednesday when they announced roping in former India skipper MS Dhoni as mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. And former BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry believes it will undoubtedly enhance India's chances of bringing the trophy home. Having worked closely with Dhoni in an administrative capacity during the 2009 T20 World Cup (Media Manager) as well as India's tour of England in 2011 (Manager), Anirudh keeps it short and sweet and calls it an excellent move. "It is an excellent decision to bring MS Dhoni on board as the mentor for the team. MS, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma form a very potent leadership group and this decision enhances the team's chances at the ICC T20 World Cup. This decision of the BCCI Secretary must be lauded," he told ANI. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday said he spoke with former skipper Dhoni on being the mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the current team management is on the same page about the decision. "As far as MS Dhoni is concerned, I spoke to him when I was in Dubai so he was okay with the decision and he agreed to be the team mentor for T20 World Cup only. I discussed this particular issue with my colleagues also, they are all on the same page," Shah said during the virtual press conference. "I spoke to captain and vice-captain as well as head coach Ravi Shastri, they all are on the same page so that is why we reached a conclusion," he added. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be hosted by the BCCI from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman. In a surprise move, R Ashwin has been included in the team which will begin its campaign in the showpiece event against arch-rivals Pakistan. He had last played a T20I against West Indies in July 2017. (ANI)

