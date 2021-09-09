Will cherish Tokyo Olympics 2020 experience for lifetime, says striker Lalremsiami

From braving the personal tragedy of losing her father during the 2019 FIH Women's Series Finals to scripting history with the Indian women's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, young striker Lalremsiami has come a long way. The 21-year-old striker was an integral part of the Indian women's side that finished fourth at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Speaking about her Olympics experience, Lalremsiami said: "I was a bit nervous, to be honest, and it kind of reflected in my performances in the first three matches. But, senior players and coaching staff helped me and other junior players to calm our nerves down, they kept motivating us and asked us to express ourselves freely. We stuck to each other, played like a unit, and I think that really helped us to do well when it mattered the most." "We went on to beat a strong team like Australia in the Quarter Final and qualified for the first-ever Semi-Finals at the Olympics. You know, it's a very special feeling to be a part of history, and this is something I will cherish for a lifetime. The love and support from our fans have motivated us to do even better, and we want to make them proud again," she added, in an official release, issued by Hockey India.

Fondly known as Siami, Lalremsiami has been an inspiration to many. Despite hearing the news about her father's death during FIH Women's Series Finals 2019, the young gun decided to stay back with the team, which went on to win the tournament beating hosts Japan 3-1. Having fulfilled her late father's dream by featuring in the Indian Women's Hockey team that scripted history in Tokyo, Lalremsiami is now aiming to win an Olympic Medal for her father.

"One of the dreams of my father is fulfilled. And now, I want to win an Olympic medal for him. No doubt, we missed the Bronze medal by a whisker, but if we look at the positives, I think we have gained a lot of confidence, and it will help us to do even better in the future," said the young striker from Mizoram. The 21-year-old player further added that it's time to move forward and focus on the qualifications for the Paris Olympics.

"It's time to move forward, and focus on the Paris Olympics. Our priority is to win the Gold medal at the Asian Games 2022, which means we qualify directly for the 2024 Olympic Games," she concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)