Left Menu

Ronaldo joined Man Utd to meet Virat Kohli, says Shubman Gill

Opening batsman Shubman Gill in a quirky way on Thursday said Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United to meet India skipper Virat Kohli.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:23 IST
Ronaldo joined Man Utd to meet Virat Kohli, says Shubman Gill
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/ Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Opening batsman Shubman Gill in a quirky way on Thursday said Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United to meet India skipper Virat Kohli. Manchester has currently hogged the limelight since Kohli and boys arrived in the city to take on England in the fifth and final Test.

Meanwhile, after re-signing for the Red Devils, Ronaldo is currently training with the side and is likely to play at Old Trafford on Saturday. Gill shared his "underrated opinion" on Twitter and claimed that Ronaldo has joined Manchester United to meet Kohli.

"Underrated opinion: @Cristiano joined Manchester United to meet @imVkohli bhai #ifyouknowyouknow," Gill tweeted. Last week, Ronaldo revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a big role in roping the Portuguese striker for Manchester United.

In his earlier stint with the Red Devils, Ronaldo led the side to three Premier League titles and the Champions League between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 goals in 292 games under Alex Ferguson. Meanwhile, having registered an emphatic 157-run win in the fourth Test against England, Kohli and boys would now have their eyes firmly set on winning the final Test at Manchester to complete a comprehensive 3-1 series win over the Three Lions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021