Former Germany defender Boateng guilty of bodily harm, fined 1.8 mln euros

He was fined 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million). The 2014 World Cup winner, who had appeared in the Munich court wearing a dark blue suit, was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:39 IST
Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who this month signed for Olympique Lyonnais, was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesperson for a court in Munich said on Thursday. He was fined 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million).

The 2014 World Cup winner, who had appeared in the Munich court wearing a dark blue suit, was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018. The mother of his twin daughters accused Boateng of hurling a lamp at her which missed and then throwing a small cooling box which injured her arm before hitting her and pulling her hair.

Boateng had denied injuring his ex-girlfriend. The 33-year-old centre-back spent 10 years at Bayern after joining from Manchester City in 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies. He signed a two-year contract at Ligue 1 side Lyon last week.

($1 = 0.8454 euros)

