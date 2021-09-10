Left Menu

No question of forfeiting 5th Test, negotiations taking place on future course, says BCCI VP Shukla

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Friday said negotiations with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are underway to resolve the issues "amicably" following the cancellation of the Manchester Test.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:20 IST
BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Friday said negotiations with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are underway to resolve the issues "amicably" following the cancellation of the Manchester Test. "After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," Shukla told ANI.

"And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably. There is no question of forfeiting the match, it has been only called off," he added. When asked whether the match will be played at a later date, Shukla said: "Those negotiations are taking place."

The fifth and final Test between India and England has been cancelled due to a "further increase in the number of COVID cases" inside the Indian camp. "Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," ECB said in a statement.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester. This had led to Team India's training session for Thursday afternoon being cancelled. However, there were no COVID-19 related worries in the England camp and Jos Buttler had said everything is fine and the hosts were looking forward to the game before the match was cancelled on Friday. (ANI)

