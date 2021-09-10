Left Menu

Rugby-Control freak De Klerk braced for Australia challenge

Nic White backing him up also presents a massive challenge for us on defence." De Klerk believes the Boks will be in for a battle against a Wallabies side that has lost three tests in a row to New Zealand. "Having watched their games and how close they have come to winning some of them, I think if a few things had gone their way and a few passes stuck there could have been different results," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:37 IST
Rugby-Control freak De Klerk braced for Australia challenge

The return of Faf de Klerk as the conductor to South Africa’s orchestra is a massive boost to the Springboks ahead of their Rugby Championship clash with Australia in the Gold Coast on Sunday. The nuggety scrumhalf missed the team's last three tests through injury but is back in the line-up for this weekend.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard tends to be the leader of the backline, but it is De Klerk who sets the tempo at which the team plays. "What I’d like to bring to the field is the game management side of things, so deciding when to have a go and when to take them on in the air, as well as when to speed up the game. So that is the control I need to bring," De Klerk told reporters.

"I also want to bring my basics such as feeding (the ball) and passing, giving the team great front-foot ball, and ensuring that we go forward. If I can score a try, that’s always nice." He is perhaps not as dynamic with ball in hand as the other scrumhalves in the squad, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach and Jaden Hendrikse, but his rugby intelligence and ability to master the Boks’ forward-based game-plan sets him apart.

He knows too of the threat posed by his opposite number on Sunday. "(Tate) McDermott is an exciting young player, who is really threatening around the rucks and is a good player to watch," De Klerk said.

"That’s the kind of guy Australia wants now, someone who poses a threat. Nic White backing him up also presents a massive challenge for us on defence." De Klerk believes the Boks will be in for a battle against a Wallabies side that has lost three tests in a row to New Zealand.

"Having watched their games and how close they have come to winning some of them, I think if a few things had gone their way and a few passes stuck there could have been different results," he said. "From my personal experience of playing in Australia, it is incredibly tough and it’s always a massive physical challenge.

"Adding to that, the way they play these days where they almost try to run you off your feet is going to test us defensively. So it will be a tough game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021