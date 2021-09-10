Left Menu

Soccer-Turkey mutually parts ways with head coach Senol Gunes

Turkey is to part company with national team head coach Senol Gunes by mutual consent, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Friday, after his team were thrashed by the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifier this week. Gunes was appointed as Turkey's coach in March 2019.

Turkey is to part company with national team head coach Senol Gunes by mutual consent, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Friday, after his team were thrashed by the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifier this week. Memphis Depay scored a hat-trick as the Netherlands ran out 6-1 winners over 10-man Turkey at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday to go top of World Cup qualifying Group G. The defeat for Turkey comes on the heels of a disappointing showing at the Euro 2020 championship.

"Following the discussions with our National Team Head Coach Senol Gunes, it has been decided mutually to part ways," the TFF said in a statement, thanking the coach for his contributions. Gunes was appointed as Turkey's coach in March 2019.

