Bogey-free 66 in round 2 helps Tvesa Malik make cut easily in Switzerland

India's Tvesa Malik fired a superb bogey-free six-under 66 which more than made up for her listless opening round of 73 in the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open here. At 5-under 137, she was 17th when she finished the second round but there were a lot of players yet to finish.

German Sandra Gal added a brilliant bogey-free nine-under 63 after her first-round 67 to zoom to 14-under and a three-shot lead. She was followed by local Swiss star, Kim Metraux, who had a 66 in the first round and was five-under through nine holes in the second for a total of 11-under with nine holes to go.

Of India's other players, Aditi Ashok, who started the week with 2-under 70 was 1-under through eight holes in the second. Gaurika Bishnoi, after 73 in the first round, was 1-under through 15 holes in the second and looked set to cut.

Vani Kapoor (73 in the first round) was 1-over in the second through 12 and Amandeep Drall (72 in the first round) was 2-over through 12 in the second. Ridhima Dilawari, after 75 in the first round, was even par in the second after nine holes. Astha Madan, 81 in the first round, was two-over through three in the second.

In the first round, Aditi Ashok was the best Indian with a card of 2-under 70 and was T-28.

Amandeep Drall, who had a Tied-4th place last week on LET Access Series turned in a birdie-birdie finish to score even par 72 and was T-56, while the other Indian girls were way behind.

Chloe Williams and Marianne Skarpnord opened the week with eight-under-par cards.

