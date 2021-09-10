Left Menu

Soccer-Milan's Giroud recovers from COVID-19 in time for key games

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has recovered from COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Friday, and the Frenchman could now be in line to feature against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:24 IST
AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has recovered from COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Friday, and the Frenchman could now be in line to feature against Liverpool in the Champions League. The 34-year-old tested positive for the virus on Sept. 2, soon after scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Cagliari, but is now likely to be available for Wednesday's Group B clash at Anfield.

“AC Milan can confirm that Olivier Giroud has tested negative for COVID-19. The player will, tomorrow, undergo a medical screening as per Italian government protocols in order to return to sporting activities,” a club statement read. Milan face two important league games either side of the trip to Liverpool -- hosting Lazio on Sunday before travelling to Juventus the following weekend.

France striker Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in July after a nine-year spell in England with Arsenal and the Blues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

