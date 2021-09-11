Left Menu

ISL 2021-22: League to introduce 9:30 pm weekend double header kick-offs

The countrys premier football tournament, Indian Super League ISL is set to introduce a 930 pm kick off time for its weekend double headers in the upcoming 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:28 IST
ISL 2021-22: League to introduce 9:30 pm weekend double header kick-offs
  • Country:
  • India

The country's premier football tournament, Indian Super League (ISL) is set to introduce a 9:30 pm kick off time for its weekend double headers in the upcoming 2021-22. PTI has reliably learnt that ISL, organised and promoted by Football Sports Development Limited, for the first time in its seven years history will attempt for a late evening weekend kick offs. ''The league had informed clubs on the possible change to the weekend double header start,'' confirmed an ISL club source. ''From players point of view, the 9:30 pm will be a much-welcomed decision as it will bring respite from the sweltering humidity,'' the source added.

While the regular weekday fixture will be a 7:30 pm start, the double headers on weekends, which until last season were a 5:30 pm feature, will now move to 9:30 pm start.

''The league is likely to announce 2021-22 fixture by early next week,'' informed another source while confirming change in the weekend double header.

ISL had caught the imagination of Indian fans and global football industry as a viable league in the cricket dominated nation. Introduced in 2014 as a short 11-week event, ISL over the years has gained massive momentum in popularising the sport across India, bringing in transformational changes to the format and competition and earning itself the country's premier football league status.

ISL now runs from November to March, with an increased matches to 115 involving 11 clubs.

Early this March, the league had earned accolades for being the first live sports event to commence, and successfully complete a five-month long competition in bio-secured bubble at Goa.

The league has once selected Goa to conduct the upcoming 2021-22 season commencing November 19. The tournament will be held behind close doors at three stadiums until March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021