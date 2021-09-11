ISL: SC East Bengal rope in Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic

SC East Bengal on Saturday announced the signing of Star Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Dervisevic is new SC East Bengal head coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz's first foreign signing. Dervisevic, 29, joins the red and gold brigade from Slovenian heavyweights NK Maribor, where he spent eight years playing 161 games for 15-time Slovenian premier league winners and netting 18 goals.

"I am very happy to have signed with SC East Bengal. It's a new challenge for me and I hope to have a very good season with my new teammates and all the technical staff. My primary target is to fight to win every match with this club so rich in history, because I know this team has a winning mentality and so does our new coach," Dervisevic said after completing formalities. "I have heard about the derby in this part of the world. It is massive and one that I am looking forward to. I have been part of the biggest derby in Slovenia for so many years. I know the sentiment and what it means to the fans," he added.

The skillful central midfielder played a key role in Maribor winning three championship titles, one Slovenian Cup crown and helped them to a place in the group stages of the Champions League in 2014. Dervisevic was born in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana but played all his life for Maribor with the biggest club in his hometown, NK Olimpija Ljubljana, being arch-rivals.

Dervisevic started his career with Interblock, a Slovenian club in the city of Ljubljana in 2011. He then joined Krka for one season before moving to Maribor where during his stay, he became a darling of the fans. The 2018/19 season saw Dervisevic get a national team call-up riding his superlative performances for Maribor. He has been capped six times for the Slovenian senior team.

SC East Bengal have appointed former Real Madrid Castilla boss Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the new head coach for the ISL 2021-22 season. (ANI)

