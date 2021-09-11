Left Menu

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series status changed due to 'non-availability' of DRS

The status of the upcoming ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan was on Saturday changed to a bilateral series from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures due to the "non-availability" of the Decision Review System (DRS).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-09-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 16:02 IST
Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series status changed due to 'non-availability' of DRS
New Zealand cricket team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The status of the upcoming ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan was on Saturday changed to a bilateral series from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures due to the "non-availability" of the Decision Review System (DRS). The Black Caps arrive in Pakistan on Saturday for three ODIs which gets underway from September 17 and five T20 Internationals. This is their first tour since 2003 when they were beaten 5-0 by the hosts in an ODI series.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to change the status of next week's ODI series to a bilateral series from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures due to the non-availability of Decision Review System (DRS), a requirement in the event playing conditions," PCB said in a statement. PCB said as New Zealand will return to Pakistan in the 2022-23 season to play two Tests and three ODIs, the two boards have agreed that these 50-over matches will now count towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification.

Meanwhile, elite panellists Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza of the international panel will umpire in the three ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 17, 19 and 21. Mohammad Javed will be the match referee for the ODIs as well as the five T20Is, which will be played from September 25 to October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021