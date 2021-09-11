Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bagnaia sets lap record to claim pole at Aragon Grand Prix

I improved the pace and the qualifying lap was incredible." Honda's Marc Marquez, looking to win at the track for a sixth time, set the early pace but starts fourth on the grid -- his best qualifying result of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 18:47 IST
Motorcycling-Bagnaia sets lap record to claim pole at Aragon Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia claimed his second pole of the season after setting a lap record at the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz on Saturday, edging team mate Jack Miller in a Ducati one-two. The pair were joined on the front row by world championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha while his closest challenger, Joan Mir of Suzuki, could only finish seventh fastest.

"I'm very happy, I started the weekend with a lot of questions about this track, I've struggled here," Bagnaia said in a pit lane interview. "But when I started these three days, the feeling was really great and I was happy about the bike. I improved the pace and the qualifying lap was incredible."

Honda's Marc Marquez, looking to win at the track for a sixth time, set the early pace but starts fourth on the grid -- his best qualifying result of the season. Marquez will be joined on the second row by Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing and Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia. Martin's team mate Johann Zarco, who is third in the standings, starts back in 10th on the grid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021