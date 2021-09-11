Motorcycling-Bagnaia sets lap record to claim pole at Aragon Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia claimed his second pole of the season after setting a lap record at the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz on Saturday, edging team mate Jack Miller in a Ducati one-two. The pair were joined on the front row by world championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha while his closest challenger, Joan Mir of Suzuki, could only finish seventh fastest.

"I'm very happy, I started the weekend with a lot of questions about this track, I've struggled here," Bagnaia said in a pit lane interview. "But when I started these three days, the feeling was really great and I was happy about the bike. I improved the pace and the qualifying lap was incredible."

Honda's Marc Marquez, looking to win at the track for a sixth time, set the early pace but starts fourth on the grid -- his best qualifying result of the season. Marquez will be joined on the second row by Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing and Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia. Martin's team mate Johann Zarco, who is third in the standings, starts back in 10th on the grid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)