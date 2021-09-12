Left Menu

FIA and F1 aim to resolve details regarding 'potential' new power unit in coming weeks

The governing body of world motorsport, FIA and Formula 1 on Sunday held a meeting with existing and prospective power unit suppliers on the 'potential' new power unit.

Monza | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:16 IST
The governing body of world motorsport, FIA and Formula 1 on Sunday held a meeting with existing and prospective power unit suppliers on the 'potential' new power unit. The discussion between all the stakeholders was positive but some details still remain to be addressed which F1 and FIA are expecting to resolve in the coming weeks.

FIA and Formula 1 in their joint statement said: "Today a meeting took place involving the FIA, Formula 1, and existing and prospective Power Unit suppliers on the potential new Power Unit." "The discussion was positive, and progress was made - some details remain to be addressed, however we expect these to be resolved in the coming weeks," the statement added.

Elsewhere on track, Valtteri Bottas triumphed in the second ever F1 Sprint at Monza on Saturday - but it's second-placed Max Verstappen who claimed pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, with Bottas set to start the race from the back of the grid on Sunday after a raft of power unit changes despite a faultless drive from P1 in the 18-lap, 100km Sprint from the Finn. Daniel Ricciardo, meanwhile, finished third, Lando Norris fourth, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth after starting P2. (ANI)

