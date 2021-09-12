Left Menu

Hope Manchester Test will be played again at some point: Anderson

England pacer James Anderson on Sunday said he hopes the Manchester Test against India will be played at some point and the fast bowler will get to feature in the game at his home ground.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:34 IST
England pacer James Anderson (Photo/ James Anderson Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England pacer James Anderson on Sunday said he hopes the Manchester Test against India will be played at some point and the fast bowler will get to feature in the game at his home ground. The fifth Test match between England and India was cancelled in Manchester on Friday. The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game.

Anderson felt gutted for the Lancashire fans but is hopeful of playing another international game at his home ground. "It's such a shame the summer of international cricket ended this way. I'm gutted for everyone at @lancashirecricket, for the fans who paid for tickets/trains/hotels, for both sets of supporters that wanted to see the finish this series deserved," Anderson said in his Instagram post.

"I hope it will be played again at some point and I hope I will get to play another international game at my home ground that I love so much," he added. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match which was scheduled to be played at Manchester from Friday.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester. This had led to Team India's training session for Thursday afternoon being cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

