Soccer-Union Berlin climb out of Bundesliga basement with 3-1 win at Bochum

Hertha Berlin's Suat Serdar scored a brilliant first-half double as they climbed off the bottom of the Bundesliga table and out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win at Vfl Bochum on Sunday to claim their first points of the season.

Serdar surged forward in the 37th minute and unleashed an unstoppable shot to give his side the lead and six minutes later he made it two by pouncing on a loose ball in the box and rifling home. Bochum pulled one back in the 59th minute after Gerrit Holtmann slalomed in from the left. His shot from a tight angle was deflected into the path of Simon Zoller, who drilled it high into the net.

Bochum stormed forward looking for an equaliser but Berlin managed to regain their composure and Myziane Maolida put the game beyond doubt when he went on a mazy run in the 78th minute before striking a low shot into the bottom-right corner. The win lifts Berlin to 15th as one of five teams on three points, with Bochum two places above them on goal difference.

