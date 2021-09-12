Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 12

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Reports: Navy fires longtime OC Ivin Jasper after loss to Air Force Navy fired longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper following Saturday's 23-3 loss to rival Air Force, multiple outlets reported. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NAVY-JASPER, Field Level Media

- - Calls for firing of USC coach Clay Helton emerge after loss to Stanford Clay Helton has been on and off the hot seat during his first six seasons as head coach at Southern California, but he's managed to keep his job. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-USC-HELTON, Field Level Media - - - -

Report: Texans demand six players or picks for QB Trade suitors for quarterback Deshaun Watson might be left with sticker shock based on the reported asking price from the Houston Texans. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-WATSON, Field Level Media

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) active for opener Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is active and expected to play Sunday against the Washington Football Team. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-EKELER, Field Level Media

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt to make season debut against Mets The New York Yankees called up right-hander Clarke Schmidt, one of their top prospects, and he will start Sunday night's finale of the Subway Series against the host Mets. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-SCHMIDT, Field level Media

- - Sunday game coverage: Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m. Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m. - - - -

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Sunday game coverage: Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

- - - - MLS Sunday game coverage: Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS ATP -- U.S. Open final, 4 p.m.

- - - - AUTO RACING IndyCar -- Grand Prix of Portland , 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF Champions -- Ascension Charity Classic

- - - - ESPORTS CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 14 Report: TSM coach Bjergsen returning as player in 2022 ESPORTS-LOL-BJERGSEN, Field Level Media 100 Thieves player Asuna receives death threats ESPORTS-VALORANT-ASUNA-THREATS, Field Level Media

