Tennis-Russia's Medvedev beats Djokovic in U.S. Open final
Updated: 13-09-2021 04:04 IST
Russia's Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 to win his first major title at the U.S. Open on Sunday, preventing the Serbian top seed from completing a rare calendar-year Grand Slam.
The victory marked the first time a Russian man had claimed a Grand Slam title since Marat Safin triumphed at the Australian Open in 2005.
Medvedev also stalled Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion Djokovic's attempt to win a men's record 21st major title.
