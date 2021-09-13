Tennis-Russia's Medvedev beats Djokovic in U.S. Open final

Russia's Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 to win his first major title at the U.S. Open on Sunday, preventing the Serbian top seed from completing a rare calendar-year Grand Slam.

The victory marked the first time a Russian man had claimed a Grand Slam title since Marat Safin triumphed at the Australian Open in 2005.

Medvedev also stalled Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion Djokovic's attempt to win a men's record 21st major title.

