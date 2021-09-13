Left Menu

Soccer-Fluminense take the points as Sao Paulo edge closer to relegation zone

The 20-year-old right winger struck on the counter attack midway through the second half after a penalty from Sao Paulo's Reinaldo on the hour mark had cancelled out Nino’s opener for Fluminense early in the second period. The result keeps Fluminense in seventh place, a point behind Corinthians, while Sao Paulo fall to 16th, just one place above the relegation zone.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 13-09-2021 07:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 07:32 IST
A second-half goal from Luiz Henrique gave Fluminense a 2-1 win over Sao Paulo on Sunday in Brazil’s Serie A. The 20-year-old right winger struck on the counter attack midway through the second half after a penalty from Sao Paulo's Reinaldo on the hour mark had cancelled out Nino’s opener for Fluminense early in the second period.

The result keeps Fluminense in seventh place, a point behind Corinthians, while Sao Paulo fall to 16th, just one place above the relegation zone. Hernan Crespo’s side have 22 points from 19 games.

