Mohun Bagan to meet Blasters in ISL opener on Nov 19, Kolkata derby on Nov 27

ATK Mohun Bagan will clash with Kerala Blasters FC in the season-opening clash of the Indian Super League on November 19 and then take on SC East Bengal in the first derby, a week later, the organizer announced on Monday.

East Bengal will begin their season with a match against Jamshedpur FC on November 21 while title-holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa resilience the next day.

The first installment of India's premier derby, the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played on November 27.

The 2021-22 season will feature 115 games, of which only the first 11 rounds involving 55 matches, to run till January 9, 2022, have been unveiled as of now. The matches will be played in Goa and doubleheaders will played on Saturday with the second game starting as late as 9:30 pm. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)