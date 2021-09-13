Left Menu

Mohun Bagan to meet Blasters in ISL opener on Nov 19, Kolkata derby on Nov 27

The matches will be played in Goa and double headers will played on Saturday with the second game starting as late as 930 pm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:50 IST
Mohun Bagan to meet Blasters in ISL opener on Nov 19, Kolkata derby on Nov 27
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

ATK Mohun Bagan will clash with Kerala Blasters FC in the season-opening clash of the Indian Super League on November 19 and then take on SC East Bengal in the first derby, a week later, the organizer announced on Monday.

East Bengal will begin their season with a match against Jamshedpur FC on November 21 while title-holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa resilience the next day.

The first installment of India's premier derby, the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played on November 27.

The 2021-22 season will feature 115 games, of which only the first 11 rounds involving 55 matches, to run till January 9, 2022, have been unveiled as of now. The matches will be played in Goa and doubleheaders will played on Saturday with the second game starting as late as 9:30 pm. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021