Rugby-English clubs get incentives to encourage full COVID-19 vaccination

"The health and safety of everyone involved in the elite game is our priority and we know it is vital we ensure the vast majority of players and management are fully vaccinated as soon as possible," PGB chair Chris Booy said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:25 IST
Rugby-English clubs get incentives to encourage full COVID-19 vaccination

Clubs from the English Premiership, women's Premier 15s and second-tier Championship will be allowed to relax existing COVID-19 restrictions provided more than 85% of their players and staff are vaccinated, the Professional Game Board (PGB) said on Monday. The new measures were approved to encourage elite clubs to get all their employees fully vaccinated.

"The health and safety of everyone involved in the elite game is our priority and we know it is vital we ensure the vast majority of players and management are fully vaccinated as soon as possible," PGB chair Chris Booy said in a statement. "It is still a personal choice as to whether you receive a vaccination, but we want to strongly encourage as many players and staff as possible to be vaccinated so that we can proactively contribute as much as possible to the safety of our wider communities and of our players, staff and supporters."

All clubs would still be required to conduct a minimum of two lateral flow tests per week, the PGB said, but players and staff will not be required to socially distance or wear a masks at training or on match days.

