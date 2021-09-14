Soccer-Calvert-Lewin misses Everton's clash v Burnley with broken toe

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed Everton's home Premier League clash with Burnley on Monday after suffering a broken toe in training, manager Rafa Benitez said before kickoff. "He has broken his toe. He was training with problems and playing with pain," Benitez told Sky Sports.

"He had an injury the other day to his quadriceps and we have to wait two-to-three weeks, maybe more." Venezuela forward Salomon Rondon, signed on transfer deadline day, was named amongst the substitutes at Goodison Park.

