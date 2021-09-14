Left Menu

Soccer-Former Chelsea striker Ba announces retirement

He won the Turkish top-flight title twice, with Besiktas in 2016-17 and Istanbul Basaksehir in 2019-20. "It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career," Ba tweeted https://twitter.com/dembabafoot/status/1437443055293018115 on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 08:24 IST
Soccer-Former Chelsea striker Ba announces retirement

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba has called time on his 16-year career, the 36-year-old said. Ba scored 14 goals in all competitions for Chelsea before moving to Turkey after one season. He won the Turkish top-flight title twice, with Besiktas in 2016-17 and Istanbul Basaksehir in 2019-20.

"It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career," Ba tweeted https://twitter.com/dembabafoot/status/1437443055293018115 on Monday. "What a wonderful journey it has been. Beside all the sweat and tears I have faced, football has given me so many beautiful emotions. "From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my team mates on and off the field, this will forever remain in my head and heart."

Ba, who had two spells in China with Shanghai Shenhua and won 22 caps for Senegal, was without a club after leaving Swiss side Lugano last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021