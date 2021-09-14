Left Menu

Motor racing-Aston Martin F1 team owner Stroll expects Vettel to stay

Aston Martin expect four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel to race on for them in Formula One next season and an announcement is imminent, team owner Lawrence Stroll said. Stroll said Vettel's personal views had "no bearing whatsoever on our strong and ongoing desire for him to continue to drive for us in Formula One".

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:00 IST
Motor racing-Aston Martin F1 team owner Stroll expects Vettel to stay
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aston Martin expects four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to race on for them in Formula One next season and an announcement is imminent, team owner Lawrence Stroll said. "We are delighted with Sebastian. It is our firm intention to continue with him next year and beyond," said the Canadian billionaire.

Aston Martin said earlier on Tuesday that they had started building their new F1 factory at Silverstone. Vettel, who won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13, joined the team from Ferrari at the end of last year and the German turned 34 in July.

Vettel is 12th in the championship after 14 races, with Stroll's son Lance a place behind. The German took second place in Azerbaijan and was disqualified from second in Hungary after his car had insufficient fuel remaining after the race.

He has also been increasingly outspoken on environmental issues and climate change. Stroll said Vettel's personal views had "no bearing whatsoever on our strong and ongoing desire for him to continue to drive for us in Formula One".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021