Soccer-Verona and Cagliari fire coaches three games into season

Verona were first to act, as a note on the club’s website confirmed Di Francesco had been "relieved of his duties as first team coach" following Monday night's 1-0 defeat in Bologna. The result left the 19th-placed side with three defeats from three under the former AS Roma coach, who succeeded Ivan Juric in the summer after they finished 10th last season.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:23 IST
Cagliari announced the dismissal of coach Leonardo Semplici on Tuesday, hours after Hellas Verona sacked Eusebio Di Francesco three games into the Serie A season.

Both sides have begun the new campaign in poor form, with Cagliari picking up one point and Verona yet to register any.

Cagliari followed suit later on Tuesday by announcing that Semplici and his staff had been dismissed, while thanking them for their "utmost professionalism".

Semplici was appointed by the Sardinian club in February, replacing the sacked Di Francesco, and guided them to safety and 16th place. However, a 2-2 draw with Spezia on the opening day of the season was followed by a 4-1 thrashing at AC Milan, and the final straw came when Semplici’s side surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Genoa on Sunday.

