The following are the top stories at 2115 hours: SPO-BOX-IND-OLY-REVIEW Indian boxing's coaching staff could be overhauled after worlds as Tokyo Olympics review continues By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Indian boxing's coaching staff could be ''completely overhauled'' in the next three months depending on how the world championships pan out, a national federation source has told PTI, revealing that there is ''dissatisfaction'' with the Tokyo Olympics performance.

SPO-CRI-MALINGA-LD RETIREMENT Slinger Malinga announces retirement from all forms of cricket (Eds: Adds details and more quotes) Colombo, Sep 14 (PTI) Sri Lanka pace veteran Lasith Malinga on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after terrorising the world's best batsmen for over a decade and a half with his toe-crushing yorkers delivered from a low and distinct sling-arm action.

SPO-CRI-IPL-TEAMS-LD BIDDING Bidding for new IPL teams planned on October 17 (Eds: Adds an input) Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) The BCCI is planning to have a closed bidding for the two new IPL teams on October 17 and the bids to buy the sides can be made till October 5.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-MANDHANA Indian team has improved massively since T20 WC defeat to Australia, says Mandhana Brisbane, Sep 14 (PTI) Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana says her side has improved ''massively'' since the World T20 final defeat to Australia last year and will be ''extra competitive'' during the upcoming series here which also features its first day-night Test outing.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-MCCULLUM There were times when we were paralysed by fear: KKR coach McCullum Dubai, Sep 14 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum says they were ''paralysed a little bit by fear'' when coronavirus struck the first half of the IPL in India.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WOAKES Had to give up one, so chose World Cup and Ashes over IPL, says Woakes London, Sep 14 (PTI) England pacer Chris Woakes says it would have been extremely hard to play in three back-to-back tournaments so he chose the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series over the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SPO-TENNIS-DAVIS-IND-CAPTAIN Low bounce, not-so-fast court surprises Indian Davis Cup team in Finland Espoo (Finland), Sep 14 (PTI) The Indian tennis squad was in for a pleasant surprise when it found out that the indoor hard court for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Finland was not as fast as it was expected and carries low bounce.

SPO-BOX-MEN-NATIONALS Olympic stars missing but Thapa, Bidhuri lead star-studded field at National men's boxing Bellary (Karnataka), Sep 14 (PTI) Aiming to secure berths in the world championship squad, close to 400 boxers, including the likes of five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa and former world bronze-winner Gaurav Bidhuri, will be competing in the National Men's Championships starting here on Wednesday.

SPO-ATH-NATIONALS Athletics Nationals an opportunity for youngsters to make a mark Warangal (Telangana), Sep 14 (PTI) The season-ending National Open Athletics Championships, beginning here on Wednesday, will be an opportunity for youngsters to create a mark after the country's big guns opted out of the event.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-SCEB Star A-League defender Tomislav Mrcela joins SC East Bengal Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) Beefing up their defence, SC East Bengal have roped in former Perth Glory star defender and Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela for the upcoming Indian Super League 2021-22 season, the club said on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-PAK-BANGLADESH Pakistan to tour Bangladesh after 5 years for a Test and T20 series in November Karachi, Sept 14 (PTI) Pakistan will tour Bangladesh later this year for a Test and T20 series after a gap of five years.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-WC AFC welcomes FIFA initiative on two-year World Cup cycle Kuala Lumpur, Sep 14 (PTI) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday welcomed the consultation process initiated by FIFA in exploring the options to hold the men's and women's World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year cycle.

SPO-FOOT-DURAND FC Bengaluru United beat Mohammedan SC 2-0 to finish top of Group A Kalyani, Sep 14 (PTI) FC Bengaluru United notched up a 2-0 win over Mohammedan SC to finish top of Group A in the Durand Cup football tournament here on Tuesday.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI-JK Mane, Randhawa among top golfers at J&K Open Srinagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Olympic-returned Udayan Mane and former Asian Tour winners Jyoti Randhawa and Rashid Khan will headline a stellar field when professional golf returns to the valley with the J & K Open here from Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-RANKINGS Lee takes joint first position with Mithali in ODI Rankings Dubai, Sep 14 (PTI) India skipper Mithali Raj was on Tuesday joined at the top by South Africa opener Lizelle Lee, whose unbeaten 91 in the opening match against the West Indies helped her take joint-first position in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings.

SPO-HOCK-SHAMSHER Olympic medal is just beginning, we want to be world number one team: Hockey forward Shamsher New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Forward Shamsher Singh on Monday said winning the Olympic bronze medal was just ticking off one box in the new beginning for the Indian men's hockey team, which aspires to be the world number one side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)