Soccer-Sevilla draw with Salzburg after four first-half penalties awarded

Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday after a chaotic first half in which four penalties were awarded, three to the visitors, while the hosts were forced to play most of the second half with 10 men.

German striker Karim Adeyemi missed the target from the spot in the 13th minute and the Austrians earned a second penalty in the 21st which Croatian midfielder Luka Sucic managed to tuck away to put his side ahead. Salzburg then won another penalty in the 37th minute but Sucic hit the post with his second effort and the hosts were then awarded a penalty of their own to mark the first time in Champions League history in which four penalties were awarded in the first half.

Ivan Rakitic confidently dispatched his kick to pull Julen Lopetegui's side level but the hosts were soon on the back foot again early in the second half when striker Youssef En-Nesyri was sent off for a second booking. Sevilla keeper Bono made a string of saves as the Spaniards held on for a draw but Lopetegui's 10 men could have won the match with a late header from substitute Erik Lamela which went narrowly wide.

"It was a very strange game, with three penalties against us and a sending off so we have to be happy with the point and the effort we made," Rakitic told reporters. "In the end we were closing to find a winner than they were but you cannot afford to give away three penalties in a game in the Champions League and we must learn from this.

"We made a good start to the game but they got forward for the first time and got a penalty. They attacked again and got the second penalty and when they got the third it was enough to start laughing. Luckily they missed two and we have to learn from this quickly."

