Alyssa Healy wants to emulate Rohit Sharma to achieve success in all formats

Australia opening batter Alyssa Healy has said that she wants to emulate Rohit Sharma's batting style in order to achieve success across all the formats of the game. Australia will be locking horns against India in a multi-format series, comprising three ODIs, one-off day-night Test and three T20Is. The first ODI will be played on September 21.

"It's a tricky one because I've only played four Tests so I wouldn't say I'm overly comfortable with how to play or how to approach a Test. From my point of view, I don't think it's going to change too much from my one-day international batting. I think the ability to give yourself more time is such a blessing," Healy said at a Fox Cricket launch event for the series, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "I look at the modern Test game and see how it's changed quite a lot. I watch a lot of the men's cricket and I look at someone like Rohit Sharma who is one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world and yet he's a really successful opener in Test cricket. So for me, I said look at somebody like him and think about how he translates those skills across all the formats, could I potentially replicate that somehow," she added.

Talking about the upcoming series against India, Healy said: "Sometimes a bit of the unknown and the unpredictable nature of India makes them incredibly dangerous. They've picked a few new players that we haven't seen before on this tour." "So they always love throwing something new at us, even if it is Poonam Yadav, she always has something new to throw at us, just to kick us off track again," she added.

Australia will play an intra-squad game on Thursday and then, the series against India will commence on September 21. (ANI)

