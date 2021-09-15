Soccer-Mazzarri appointed Cagliari coach following Semplici sacking

Walter Mazzarri has signed a three-year deal as Cagliari coach, the Serie A side announced on Wednesday, replacing Leonardo Semplici at the Sardegna Arena. The former Napoli, Inter Milan and Watford manager has agreed a deal until 30 June 2024, his first coaching job since leaving Torino in February 2020.

"He has gained experienced at the highest level, both domestically, with 462 games as a coach in Serie A, and internationally," read a club statement. "With a proactive style, charisma and a lot of determination, a new challenge now starts for Mazzarri."

Mazzarri was most recently in charge of Torino, who he led to back-to-back top-half finishes in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but he departed during the 2019-20 campaign after a period of poor form. He succeeds Semplici, who was sacked on Tuesday after picking up one point from the opening three rounds of the league season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)