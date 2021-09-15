Left Menu

Pascal Struijk's appeal against red card for Harvey Elliott tackle unsuccessful

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk's appeal against the red card he received for horror tackle on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott has been deemed unsuccessful.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:38 IST
Pascal Struijk's appeal against red card for Harvey Elliott tackle unsuccessful
Pascal Struijk (Photo: Leeds United). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk's appeal against the red card he received for horror tackle on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott has been deemed unsuccessful. "Pascal will miss our next three games against Newcastle United, Fulham (Carabao Cup) and West Ham United," the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott has now undergone successful surgery on the ankle injury he sustained during Sunday's victory of Liverpool at Leeds United. The 18-year-old suffered a fracture dislocation of the left joint following a challenge in the second half of Liverpool's 3-0 win at Elland Road. Elliott will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds' medical team and while he is expected to return to action later this season, no timescale is being placed upon his comeback.

Club doctor, Jim Moxon -- who, along with first-team physiotherapist Chris Morgan, was first on the pitch to treat the midfielder -- explained: "Harvey sustained a fracture dislocation of his left ankle during the game. "We were able to reduce the dislocation immediately on the pitch and Harvey had surgery today to repair the fracture and ligaments damaged in the incident. The operation was a success so his comeback starts now." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021