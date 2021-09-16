Left Menu

West Ham players gear up for Europa League return against Dinamo Zagreb

PTI | London | Updated: 16-09-2021 09:49 IST
West Ham players gear up for Europa League return against Dinamo Zagreb
West Ham United prepared for the start of their UEFA Europa League Group H campaign against Dinamo Zagreb - which takes place in Croatia on Thursday.

David Moyes' side achieved automatic qualification for the Europa League after finishing sixth in the English Premier League last term, while Dinamo fell short in the qualifying rounds for this season's UEFA Champions League.

West Ham will play competitive football in Europe for the first time since the 2016-17 season when they lost 2-1 to Astra Giurgiu in the Europa League play-off round.

West Ham has few injury concerns and in-form forward Michail Antonio, who was sent off at the weekend in the goalless draw against Southampton, will be available to play in Croatia, with that suspension instead carrying over to Premier League matches.

