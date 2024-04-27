Liverpool Duo Klopp and Salah Clash on Touchline Amidst Premier League Draw at West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and star forward Mohamed Salah were involved in a touchline confrontation during the team's 2-2 draw with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Salah was a substitute for the game and was preparing to come on in the 82nd minute when Klopp went over to speak to the Egypt winger.

Salah answered back with his arms outstretched then started to point at Klopp, who was nodding while looking out onto the field. Darwin Nunez, who was also about to enter as a sub, got in between Salah and Klopp and pushed away his teammate.

Klopp refused to divulge the reason behind the spat.

"No, we already spoke in the dressing room," Klopp said. "For me, that's done." Klopp is leaving at the end of the season after nearly nine years in charge.

The 31-year-old Salah is going through a run of poor form, scoring in just one of his last six games. He has started on the bench for two of Liverpool's last three matches.

