Gaurika Bishnoi top Indian at Lavaux Ladies in Switzerland

Golfer Gaurika Bishnoi was the best-placed Indian at tied 21st in the Lavaux Ladies Open on the LET Access Series here.

Gaurika shot 1-under 71 with two birdies against one bogey.

Among the other Indians, Amandeep Drall, who had a recent top-5 result, shot 1-over 73 and was tied 41st, while Ridhima Dilawari and Durga Nittur were 2-over 74 and tied 52nd. Vani Kapoor (75) was tied 57th and Asmitha Sathish pulled out.

Anne-Sterre den Dunnen fired an opening round of 5-under 67 to take the lead on the first day. The Dutch amateur, playing her first LET Access Series event, won the Internazionali d'Italia Femminili U18 in late August.

Three players are tied for second place, one stroke back on four-under-par after Teresa Diez Moliner, Anais Maggetti, and Kristyna Napoleaova all shot rounds of 68.

Spain's Moliner and Czechia's Napoleaova both carded five birdies and one bogey in their opening rounds, while Swiss golfer Maggetti made six birdies and two bogeys.

Two shots off the lead is a group of eight players, including the winner of the 2021 Allerum Open, Gabrielle Macdonald.

