Left Menu

Gaurika Bishnoi top Indian at Lavaux Ladies in Switzerland

The Dutch amateur, playing her first LET Access Series event, won the Internazionali dItalia Femminili U18 in late August.Three players are tied for second place, one stroke back on four-under-par after Teresa Diez Moliner, Anais Maggetti and Kristyna Napoleaova all shot rounds of 68.Spains Moliner and Czechias Napoleaova both carded five birdies and one bogey in their opening rounds, while Swiss golfer Maggetti made six birdies and two bogeys.Two shots off the lead is a group of eight players, including the winner of the 2021 Allerum Open, Gabrielle Macdonald.

PTI | Puidoux | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:02 IST
Gaurika Bishnoi top Indian at Lavaux Ladies in Switzerland
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Golfer Gaurika Bishnoi was the best-placed Indian at tied 21st in the Lavaux Ladies Open on the LET Access Series here.

Gaurika shot 1-under 71 with two birdies against one bogey.

Among the other Indians, Amandeep Drall, who had a recent top-5 result, shot 1-over 73 and was tied 41st, while Ridhima Dilawari and Durga Nittur were 2-over 74 and tied 52nd. Vani Kapoor (75) was tied 57th and Asmitha Sathish pulled out.

Anne-Sterre den Dunnen fired an opening round of 5-under 67 to take the lead on the first day. The Dutch amateur, playing her first LET Access Series event, won the Internazionali d'Italia Femminili U18 in late August.

Three players are tied for second place, one stroke back on four-under-par after Teresa Diez Moliner, Anais Maggetti, and Kristyna Napoleaova all shot rounds of 68.

Spain's Moliner and Czechia's Napoleaova both carded five birdies and one bogey in their opening rounds, while Swiss golfer Maggetti made six birdies and two bogeys.

Two shots off the lead is a group of eight players, including the winner of the 2021 Allerum Open, Gabrielle Macdonald.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021