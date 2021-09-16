Left Menu

Soccer-England push France out of top three in FIFA men's rankings

Euro 2020 finalists England pushed world champions France out of the top three in world soccer body FIFA's latest men's soccer rankings published on Thursday. France went out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16. In the women's rankings, Sweden moved up to second behind world champions the United States with Germany dropping to third.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:39 IST
Euro 2020 finalists England pushed world champions France out of the top three in world soccer body FIFA's latest men's soccer rankings published on Thursday. Belgium remained the top ranked side, followed by Brazil. European champions Italy, on a record unbeaten international run of 37 matches, are fifth with Argentina sixth.

Third place equals England's highest ranking in 2012. Gareth Southgate's side lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley in July and were World Cup semi-finalists in Russia in 2018. France went out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16.

In the women's rankings, Sweden moved up to second behind world champions the United States with Germany dropping to third. England, under new management with Sarina Wiegman replacing Phil Neville, are eighth -- their lowest since 2010.

