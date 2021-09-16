Left Menu

Motorcycling-Morbidelli joins works Yamaha MotoGP team, replaced by Dovizioso

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:27 IST
Motorcycling-Morbidelli joins works Yamaha MotoGP team, replaced by Dovizioso
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Franco Morbidelli has joined the factory Yamaha MotoGP team with immediate effect on a two-year deal while compatriot Andrea Dovizioso replaces him at Yamaha's Malaysian-run satellite outfit, the Japanese manufacturer said on Thursday. Morbidelli, returning from surgery to his left knee, has signed for Yamaha until the end of 2023 and rejoins his former team mate and championship leader Fabio Quartararo for this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

The 26-year-old Italian took his first win at the circuit last year. "I've been trying to recover as much as possible for the final stage of this championship. I wanted to make my comeback at a track I know well and have great memories of, like Misano," said the rider.

Yamaha said Dovizioso, 35, would race for the Petronas Yamaha team in the last five races of 2021 and all of next year when the outfit becomes a new and renamed entity. The veteran, who left Ducati at the end of last season, is a three-time MotoGP championship runner-up but has spent all of this year on the sidelines.

He had said in November that he aimed to return "within an organization that shares my same objectives, values ​​and working methods." "Racing with Yamaha has always been my dream, and that's why when the opportunity arrived I did not think twice, although I know it's going to be a tough challenge for me," he said on Thursday.

"I've got many things ahead of me to learn: a new bike, a new team, a new working system. It's a big challenge that starts at Misano, my home GP. This makes it even more exciting. I can't wait to be aboard my M1." Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis said the original plan had been for Morbidelli to join next year but "following a sudden rider line-up change mid-season, we had the chance to let him upgrade early."

The vacancy was created by the departure of Spaniard Maverick Vinales, who has since joined Aprilia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021