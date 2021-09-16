Cricket-Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after World Cup
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:07 IST
Virat Kohli will step down as captain of the Indian Twenty20 side after next month's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the player said on Thursday.
Kohli will continue to lead the test and one-day international sides.
"Considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket," he wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
