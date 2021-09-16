Left Menu

'Unselfish decision': Vaughan on Kohli stepping down as India's T20I captain

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday termed Virat Kohli's decision to leave T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup as an "unselfish" one.

16-09-2021
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday termed Virat Kohli's decision to leave T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup as an "unselfish" one. Kohli has decided to step down from T20I captaincy after the ICC T20 World Cup in November this year. The India skipper said he needs to give himself space in order to play all three formats for the country.

"Well Done... that's a very unselfish decision and also one which will give you some nice space to hopefully relax a little away from all the pressures," Vaughan commented on Kohli's Instagram post. Kohli said he arrived at his decision after discussing with head coach Ravi Shastri and opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," said Kohli in a statement on Instagram "I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he added.

The 32-year-old cricketer will continue to be available for selection for the T20 format post the upcoming ICC event in 2021, which is hosted by the BCCI in UAE and Oman. Kohli captained India in 45 T20Is with the side winning 27 out of those. India only lost 14 T20Is under Kohli captaincy while two games were tied and two matches had no results. (ANI)

