Motorcycling-Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win at San Marino

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.

Rookie Enea Bastianini of Avintia Ducati enjoyed a superb race to secure a podium finish after starting 12th on the grid. Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finished fourth.

