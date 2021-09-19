Motorcycling-Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win at San Marino
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 18:31 IST
- Country:
- San Marino
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.
Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.
Rookie Enea Bastianini of Avintia Ducati enjoyed a superb race to secure a podium finish after starting 12th on the grid. Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finished fourth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Fabio Quartararo
- Ducati
- Quartararo
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Marc Marquez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Commendable how teachers ensured education of students continues during Covid times: PM
PM Modi lauds teaching fraternity for ensuring students education amid COVID-19
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister confers awards on 13 teachers
Bengal education minister criticises governor for comment against state govt
Dr Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHM speaks on how the pandemic has transformed the concepts of hospitality education and how IIHM is catering to the change