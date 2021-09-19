Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win at San Marino

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 18:31 IST
Motorcycling-Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win at San Marino
  • San Marino

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.

Rookie Enea Bastianini of Avintia Ducati enjoyed a superb race to secure a podium finish after starting 12th on the grid. Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finished fourth.

